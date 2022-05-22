Overnight snow possible, rain & snow back at times on Sunday

Tonight's Forecast:

Occasional light snow showers should continue to taper off this evening, with the heaviest bands expected to favor the upper Arkansas River Valley, as well as portions of Fremont, Teller and El Paso counties. These areas will remain under Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories until midnight.

KOAA weather Winter Weather Alerts for Southern Colorado have been extended through midnight

Shortly after midnight, a second surge of snow is expected to move over pretty much the same areas, with some spots cold enough to collect another few inches of snowfall during the overnight hours. The other story will be the unseasonably cold temperatures in the forecast. A Freeze Warnings has been issued for the overnight hours for El Paso County and parts of Huerfano County. Damage to sensitive vegetation and irrigation systems may be a concern in some areas.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 30; High: 50; Cold, with overnight snow showers and light accumulations across the Pikes Peak Region. Sunday will be quite a bit warmer, with the chance for afternoon showers and an isolated thunderstorm.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 33; High: 59; Chilly overnight lows, with a few snow showers possible, especially for areas north of Highway 50. Sunday afternoon will be warmer than today, with a few scattered afternoon showers or thunderstorms.

Canon City forecast: Low: 34; High: 55; On-again/off-again snow showers will continue over Fremont County this evening, with more snow possible into the overnight hours. Sunday's forecast will be warmer, with a few afternoon showers in our forecast.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 25; High: 44; Snow will continue at times through the overnight hours and into very early Sunday morning, with an additional 1-4" of snow possible over Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s/50s; A few snow flurries will be possible this evening, with a second band of light snow expected to develop after midnight. Snow will taper off by early Sunday morning. The rest of tomorrow will feature a chance of scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms, with the possibility of snow mixing in at times.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s; A few rain showers this evening will give way to drier skies after midnight. Sunday's forecast will be windy and warmer, with the potential for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s; Snow showers will continue to fall at times overnight tonight and into very early Sunday morning. The rest of the day tomorrow will be much more mild and less unsettled, except for the potential for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon hours.

Mountains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 40s; Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings will remain in effect in the mountains until midnight. Another disturbance is expected to move across the mountains Sunday afternoon. It'll be a bit warmer, with a rain/snow mix possible through early tomorrow evening.

Extended outlook forecast:

An active period of weather will continue into early next week as a series of storms moves across Southern Colorado. Highs will be warmer Monday, topping out in the 50s and 60s, with a few scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms also possible. A better chance for rain and thunderstorms will follow on Tuesday, and although it's still a few days out, moisture looks to be more abundant. Snow could also mix back in with the rain above 8,000-9,000 feet, with some potential wintry weather impacts over parts of Teller County.

Dry weather returns late next week, and with rising temperatures and gusty winds, Friday's forecast could bring Red Flag Warnings back to parts of Southern Colorado.

