Overnight snow and Winter Weather Advisories for parts of Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

A cold front will blast through Southern Colorado late this evening, and once it arrives, northerly wind gusts will really start to crank. Region-wide, we could see peak gusts up near 40 mph. Behind the front, the winds should diminish some, but could still gust between 20-30 mph overnight tonight into Monday morning.

As for precipitation...the southern track of the storm continues to favor areas south of the Arkansas River Valley with the most accumulations. These areas will remain under Winter Weather Advisories through late Monday morning. For El Paso and Teller counties, a few overnight flurries could bring a light dusting to some areas, with up to 1" of snow possible overnight tonight for parts of Pueblo and Fremont counties.

KOAA weather All current Winter Weather Advisories for Southern Colorado will remain in effect until late Monday morning

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 19; High: 34; A few overnight flurries shouldn't amount to much for the Pikes Peak Region as the bulk of the snow is expected to fall well to our south. On Monday, look for cloudy skies early, followed by a partly cloudy and cold afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 23; High: 38; A few overnight snow showers could bring a light dusting of snow to the Steel City, with fairly low impacts expected for the morning drive to work. By the afternoon, expect unseasonably cold highs and a few peeks of sunshine.

Canon City forecast: Low: 26; High: 36; With the potential for up to 1" of overnight snowfall in Canon City, the roads in some spots could be slick and icy by the morning. For the afternoon hours, we're trending much colder than today, with highs only warming into the middle 30s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 10; High: 27; A very cold start to the week for Teller County. Although we'll be mostly dry during the day, a few light snow showers will be possible very early Monday morning and again late Monday night.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 10s; High: 20s/30s; Cold, with a few light snow showers early Monday morning followed by a mostly cloudy and super cold start to the work week.

Plains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s; A cold, windy and unsettled start to the week for the Plains. Although light accumulations will be possible along Highway 50, heavier snow totals could add up for Las Animas and Baca counties, as these areas will be under a Winter Weather Advisory until 2 pm Monday. Snow totals from 1-4".

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 20s/30s; Winter Weather Advisories will remain in effect across the southern I-25 corridor until 11 am, and because of the potential for snow and gusty winds, road conditions could be impacted due to ice, snow and reduced visibility. Snow totals from 1-4".

Mountains forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 10s/20s; Cold and snowy across the mountains over the next day. 1-3" of snow will be possible in the Wets and northern Sangres, but for the southern Sangres, snow totals could range from 4-7". These areas will remain under Winter Weather Advisories until 11 am Monday.

Extended outlook forecast:

The week ahead will be a cold one for Southern Colorado, with periods of light snow also not out of the question. Looking past Monday, our next chance for light snow is expected on Tuesday, with another round of light accumulations over the mountains and southern I-25 corridor. Highs Tuesday may struggle to get above freezing in many areas.

Wednesday will be slightly warmer and dry ahead of our next potential storm that will blast through the region late on Thursday. Although we could see a few light snow showers Thursday night and Friday morning, the bigger story at this point appears to be another blast of cold Canadian air. Highs on Friday will only warm into the 20s across the Pikes Peak Region, with overnight lows heading into the weekend falling into the single digits.

