Overnight showers and fog will turn bright by Monday

Tonight's Forecast:

Overnight rain and snow showers will persist throughout Southern Colorado before tapering off early Monday morning. The heaviest rain and snow is expected to occur along and south of Highway 50. Snow levels will have the potential to drop as low as 6,500 to 7,000 feet after sunset, with most accumulations occurring above 8,000 feet.

For the Wet Mountains and Sangre de Cristos, a Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect until 9 am Monday. Some of the higher elevations across the northern Sangres will have the potential to see as much as 5-12" of additional snowfall.

Areas of fog could also form later tonight in northern El Paso County as the lower levels of the atmosphere will remain saturated.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 32; High: 60; Overcast skies and areas of fog early Monday morning will give way to decreasing clouds and mild highs by the afternoon. Tomorrow night, westerly winds will begin to pick up from the mountains to the foothills, and spread east into the Pikes Peak Region throughout the day on Tuesday.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 36; High: 65; A lingering shower or two can't be ruled out tomorrow morning. Otherwise, Monday's forecast will be brighter and more mild than what we saw today as we gladly welcome mid 60s back to the forecast.

Canon City forecast: Low: 39; High: 63; A few early morning rain or snow showers will be possible before drier skies and sunshine return to the forecast by Monday afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 28; High: 54; Any leftover snow from this evening should be long gone by sunrise Monday, leaving us with a bright and mild start to the work week.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s; Tonight's rain and snow showers will wind down well before sunrise Monday, but with lingering moisture near the surface, areas of fog will be possible tomorrow morning. Sunshine is expected by the afternoon as daytime highs return to the middle and upper 50s.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s; A few early morning rain showers can't be ruled out for the southeastern Plains on Monday. Otherwise, our forecast will see a return to partly cloudy skies and mild highs by the afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30s; High: 50s/60s; Cool and showery tonight, with a rain/heavy wet snow mix possible into the first part of our day on Monday. The storm will clear out by the lunch hour, bringing afternoon sun peeks and mild temperatures to the forecast.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s; A Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect for the Wet Mountains and Sangre de Cristos through 9 am Monday. Additional snowfall totals up to 7" will be possible for the Wets, with 5-12" of additional snow in the forecast for the higher peaks of the Sangres. Partly cloudy skies will return by Monday afternoon, with strong westerly winds expected to become the focus of our forecast by Monday night and Tuesday.

Extended outlook forecast:

A strong Pacific jet will bring a prolonged period of strong and gusty winds to Southern Colorado starting late Monday night. At first, the winds will be blowing from west to east, with gusts Tuesday as high as 30-50 mph along the I-25 corridor. A weak disturbance will bring snow back to the mountains from late Monday night into Tuesday, with the potential for a few lightly scattered showers over the Plains.

The wind will turn more northerly by Wednesday and Thursday, and it will be strong at times over the Plains. With the dry and windy weather, high fire danger will be the biggest concern due to the potential for fast-moving grass fires during this time.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

