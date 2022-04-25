Overnight rain & snow ending by early Monday morning

Tonight's Forecast:

Precipitation will continue through the overnight hours before winding down early Monday morning. Snow levels have been up above 7,000 feet so far today, but should lower to near 5,000 feet by Monday morning. With the storm intensifying later this evening, we could see some light slushy accumulations on grassy surfaces in the 5,000 to 6,000 feet range. For areas above 7,000 feet, slushy and snowpacked roads will become a concern overnight tonight and for the Monday morning commute.

Here's a look at additional snowfall totals still possible through Monday morning.

KOAA weather Additional Snowfall expected through Monday morning — 4/24 to 4/25/22

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 29; High: 53; Dry skies will return Monday morning after some much needed moisture during the overnight hours. Chilly temperatures will remain behind tonight's storm as skies should clear out some through the afternoon hours. Snow totals up to 1" will be possible from this storm.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 31; High: 58; Overnight rain and snow showers will give way to dry skies and chilly highs Monday afternoon. Snow accumulations are not likely in Pueblo from this storm.

Canon City forecast: Low: 32; High: 57; Rain will change to snow late tonight, with snow showers continuing into early Monday morning. Skies will dry out quickly after sunrise as the storm pulls away from Southern Colorado, with up to 1" of accumulation on grassy surfaces.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 22; High: 43; A storm spotter report came in with 4" of snow at 5 pm for Woodland Park, and another 1-4" of snow will be possible through Monday morning. As the storm clears out, we'll see dry skies and chilly highs by Monday afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s/50s; Late night and early morning snow showers will continue to bring some much needed moisture to the Tri-Lakes and northern El Paso County. Snow totals through Monday morning are expected to range between a trace and 2".

Plains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s; Our current storm will favor areas closer to I-25 more than areas along the Kansas border. That said, much needed moisture will fall tonight as a rain/snow mix before drier skies return by noon Monday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s; Rain early this evening will give way to snow later tonight, which will continue through Monday morning. Snow totals will range from a trace to 3", with most of that collecting on grassy surfaces and rooftops.

Mountains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s/40s; Heavy snow will remain possible into Monday morning, with a Winter Weather Advisory for the Wets and Sangres until then. Snow total from 3-8" for the mountains, with dry skies returning Monday afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

After a chilly and somewhat unsettled start to the week, high pressure will build into the forecast area Tuesday, offering us a brighter and warmer looking day. Further warming is expected through Thursday as strong winds and high fire danger return to the forecast. Even with rain or snow this weekend, one-hour fuels such as grasses and mulch can dry out very quickly given the right meteorological conditions.

A storm coming out of the Great Basin will bring some changes so Southern Colorado by Friday. The current track of the storm looks to move too far to the north to bring us much in the way of rain or snow, but instead, could be a big wind producer by late next week. We'll be watching it closely.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.