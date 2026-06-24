Overnight hail risk on Tuesday, followed by more storms on Wednesday afternoon

Tonight's Forecast:

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued through 1 am for portions of southern Colorado highlighted in pink.

Threats include hail up to 3.5" in diameter and wind up to 80 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 57; High: 83;

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of strong thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 60; High: 89;

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of afternoon and evening strong thunderstorms.

Canon City forecast: Low: 61; High: 89;

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with the chance of strong thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 49; High: 78;

It will be partly to mostly cloudy on Wednesday with the chance of strong thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 54; High: 82;

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with the chance of strong thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s-60s; High: 80s;

Waking up with some lingering rain and pre-sunrise thunderstorms. Then the day will be partly to mostly cloudy. Strong thunderstorms will be possible in the late afternoon through the evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 60/60; High: 88/92;

It will be partly cloudy on Wednesday with a chance of strong thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 70s-80s;

The mountain valleys will be partly cloudy. The San Luis Valley will be under a RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM. There will be spotty afternoon and evening thunderstorms possible.

Extended outlook forecast:

The thunderstorm coverage becomes more and more isolated on Thursday and Friday as the region begins to dry out again. This weekend will be toasty in the 80s to 100s. The weekend will also be gusty with gusts of 30-40 mph, leading to elevated fire danger in areas that do not see soaking rain from the storms this week.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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