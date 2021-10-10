Overnight frost and freeze for parts of Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

A departing storm will bring the potential for severe weather tonight to parts of the Southern Plains, but here at home, we'll see a cold and dry night as high pressure builds into the region. A Hard Freeze Warning has been issued for the San Luis Valley, likely putting an end to the growing season. In addition, the first Frost Advisory of the season has been issued for the Monument and Tri-Lakes area. Overnight lows tonight will range from the 20s in the mountain valleys to the 30s and 40s for the Plains and I-25 corridor.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 37; High: 67. A clear and cold morning will give way to a sunny and mild afternoon across the Pikes Peak Region, with breezy southeasterly wind gusts to 25 mph.

PUEBLO: Low: 36; High: 73. Bundle up early because it will be a cold start to the week. Sunshine and weak ridging will give way to a sunny, breezy and mild afternoon.

CANON CITY: Low: 41; High: 68. After starting out in the lower 40s, the afternoon will be simply gorgeous, with sunshine and upper 60s.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 30; High: 58. True jacket weather will return for the first time this season to Teller County. After a cold morning, prepare to shed a few layers as the afternoon will be bright and mild.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 30s; High: 50s/60s. A clear and cold morning will give way to a mild and breezy afternoon, with southerly wind gusts to 35 mph across the Palmer Divide area.

PLAINS: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s. With an abundance of sunshine in our forecast, chilly morning lows will quickly give way to a mild and breezy afternoon, with gusts to 35 mph possible.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 30s; High: 60s/70s. Crisp and fall-like in the morning, with sunshine and mild highs for the afternoon hours. Enjoy!

MOUNTAINS: Low: 20s; High: 40s/50s. A nice and sunny day for the mountains of Southern Colorado on Monday before periods of snow settle into the forecast beginning Tuesday.

Extended Outlook:

Monday's gorgeous weather will be short-lived as our next storm system moves into the state on Tuesday. This will bring snow and gusty winds to the mountains, high fire danger to the I-25 corridor and Plains, and a severe thunderstorm threat to the Colorado/Kansas border. Wednesday looks dry at this point before another disturbance brings a second shot of moisture and potential snow showers down as low as 6,000 feet from Thursday evening into early Friday morning. It's a little too soon to give specifics, but some longer range models are putting out a few inches of snow across the Pikes Peak Region and Teller County.

