Overnight cold front will leave us much cooler on Sunday

Tonight's Forecast:

We'll continue to see a few passing showers this evening over the mountains, Raton Mesa, southern Plains, and the Pikes Peak Region. Later tonight, a cold front will pass through Southern Colorado, bringing a surge of strong northerly winds to the forecast. Gusts of 35-50 mph will be possible from 11 pm to 5 am over eastern El Paso and Pueblo counties, with a weakening trend by sunrise Sunday.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 57; High: 78. Much cooler Sunday, with temperatures down 15-20 degrees from Saturday. It will also be a breezy end to the weekend, with a few late afternoon and evening showers also possible.

PUEBLO: Low: 61; High: 82. After a hot start to the weekend, we'll see a windy and cooler day on Sunday, with an isolated afternoon or evening rain shower also possible.

CANON CITY: Low: 60; High: 80. Breezy and cooler on Sunday. A weak disturbance will bring the potential for mid to late afternoon rain showers and thunderstorms to Fremont County.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 48; High: 72. Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler on Sunday, with a few mid to late afternoon thunderstorms certainly possible over Teller County.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 50s; High: 70s. Aside from the wind, Sunday will be a much more comfortable day. A weak disturbance moves off of the mountains by the afternoon, with the potential for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms.

PLAINS: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s. Cooler highs for the Plains on Sunday, with an unsettled end to the weekend as we'll see periods of gusty wind and a few isolated late afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s; High: 70s. Windy and cooler on Sunday, with the potential for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 40s; High: 50s/60s. A windy and cooler day for the mountains on Sunday, with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible for the afternoon and evening hours, especially for the Sangres and Wets Mountains.

Extended Outlook:

By Monday, our short-lived cool down will be replaced with another round of sizzling summer heat as high pressure builds back into the Four-Corners Region. Highs will soar back into the 90s and 100s in the lower elevations through the middle of next week, peaking around Wednesday. Then late next week, the remnants of Hurricane Nora will push towards Colorado, offering up a potentially wet and active end to our forecast period.

