Overnight cold front shuts down record heat

Tonight's Forecast:

After about midnight a cold front will move into Colorado Springs and further progress through southern Colorado into the pre-dawn hours of Friday. This cold front will bring wind gusts of 20-40 mph. Temperatures will cool down by about 20-25 degrees.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 59; High: 71; Strong northerly winds in the morning, gusting 30-40 mph. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees below average. There is a slight chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 60; High: 79; A breezy morning with wind gusts 20-30 mph out of the north and a much cooler day overall.

Canon City forecast: Low: 62; High: 79; Much cooler with partly cloudy conditions on Friday and gusty winds in the morning.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 51; High: 65; Gusty northerly winds on Friday morning and feeling cooler during the day. There is a slight chance of an afternoon/evening thunderstorm tomorrow.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 52; High: 65; Strong northerly winds in the morning Friday, gusting up to 40 mph. The winds die down during the day and it will be partly cloudy.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 70s/80s; Upper 70s and low 80s tomorrow with gusty northerly winds from 20-40 mph in the morning.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 58/58; High: 77/78; Much cooler tomorrow after a breezy morning cold front. There is a slight chance of an afternoon/evening cold front.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s; Mid-70s and low 80s for mountain valleys tomorrow. It will not be as drastic of a temperature change compared to the plains as the cold front will not make it very far west. Regardless it will be a bit cooler with partly cloudy conditions Friday.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will continue to cool on Saturday to the 50s and 60s. Saturday will be cool and cloudy with drizzle and light rain. Conditions begin to clear out Sunday and temperatures will return to seasonable levels next week.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

