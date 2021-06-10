Overnight cold front brings brief heat relief

Tonight's Forecast:

A breezy and dry cold front will move into the region overnight, dropping temperatures for Friday.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 58; High: 79. Sunny and a light breeze.

PUEBLO: Low: 58; High: 85. Lots of sunshine and a warm day, but not hot.

CANON CITY: Low: 59; High: 83. Friday will be breezy yet more comfortable.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 48; High: 73. A sunny and breezy day, yet cooler on Friday.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 50s; High: 70s. Sunshine and a light breeze tomorrow.

PLAINS: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s. Warm with sunshine and light winds Friday.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s; High: 80s. A sunny day with light winds.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 40s; High: 70s/80s. Sunshine and breezy winds on Friday.

Extended Outlook:

Hot weather with plenty of 90s return for the weekend and beyond. Temperatures will peak next week on Wednesday in the 90s and 100s. Next week is trending mostly dry.

