Overnight clouds and fog, but warmth continues Wednesday

Tonight's Forecast:

Clear skies early will give way to increasing clouds after midnight. Areas north of Highway 50 are expected to see thicker clouds, with some patchy fog and drizzle possible along the Palmer Divide Wednesday morning. With clouds in the forecast, the lunar eclipse might be difficult to see in some areas. The total eclipse will begin at 5:11 am, and peak at 5:18 am.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 50; High: 75. Partly to mostly cloudy skies and breezy again on Wednesday. In spite of the clouds, highs will still climb into the middle 70s across the Pikes Peak Region.

PUEBLO: Low: 52; High: 82. The clouds will stick around most of the day on Wednesday, but even so, highs will still warm into the lower 80s.

CANON CITY: Low: 52; High: 81. Mostly cloudy and warm on Wednesday, but in spite of the clouds, rain is not expected.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 42; High: 68. After a few dry and sunny days, we'll see a mostly cloudy day on Wednesday. Even with the clouds, rain is not likely and afternoon highs will be mild.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 40s; High: 60s/70s. Patchy drizzle will be possible Wednesday morning thanks to upslope flow and a deep stratus layer. A few sunbreaks will be possible by the afternoon along with an isolated thunderstorm.

PLAINS: Low: 50s; High: 80s. Morning clouds and fog will give way to a mix of sun and clouds. Widespread rain isn't likely on Wednesday, but we can't rule out an afternoon thunderstorm or two.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 40s; High: 70s/80s. Wednesday will be comfortable, but with more clouds than what we've seen so far this week.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 30s/40s; High: 50s/60s. Dry, but windy across the mountains of Southern Colorado on Wednesday, with 30-40 mph wind gusts for the higher elevations.

Extended Outlook:

An isolated thunderstorm will be possible on Thursday, with rain chances lessening on Friday. A wetter pattern is likely to return over the holiday weekend, with the potential for heavier afternoon rain showers and thunderstorms on both Sunday and Monday. Plan ahead for weather to factor into your Memorial Day weekend plans.

