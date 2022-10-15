Overcast skies, with a healthy cool down coming on Sunday

Tonight's Forecast:

After a gorgeous Saturday in Southern Colorado, clouds will thicken up overnight tonight as a cold front approaches from the north and an area of low pressure to our south spreads moisture our way. A few showers will be possible for the southern mountains, with some sprinkles possible along the Front Range and foothill areas by Sunday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 41; High: 53; A cloudy and much cooler day will be the rule of thumb for Southern Colorado on Sunday, with a few sprinkles possible, but otherwise dry skies mainly for the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 42; High: 58; Cloudy and much cooler, with highs around 15 degrees cooler than today.

Canon City forecast: Low: 46; High: 56; Sunday's forecast will be a big turn around from today's gorgeous weather as gray skies replace days of sunshine.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 31; High: 48; Chilly fall-like weather on Sunday, and with cloudy skies and some moisture in place, we can't rule out a few light rain or snow showers across parts of Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30s; High: 40s/50s; A cloudy and much cooler end to the weekend, with many folks having to dress up in layers for Sunday brunch or shopping plans.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 50s/60s; Get ready for a much cooler end to the weekend for the Plains, and along with those overcast skies, a few showers may develop down towards the News Mexico/Colorado border.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 40s/50s; An area of low pressure traversing across New Mexico on Sunday will spin moisture into the southern I-25 corridor throughout the day, with a few showers possible.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 30s/40s; Moisture from a low pressure system to our south will push into the mountains of Southern Colorado on Sunday, spreading a few snow showers into the high country throughout the day. Outside of the San Juans, amounts should be minimal.

Extended outlook forecast:

A cold night Sunday has warranted a Freeze Watch for the Plains of Colorado, from Kiowa County northward. Following that cold start Monday morning, we'll see a sunny and fall-like afternoon to follow. After that, temperatures will return to near normal Tuesday, followed by above average highs and dry skies through the rest of the week.

