Overcast & cooler, with more rain Monday for Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

The work week will begin on a cooler, cloudier and unsettled note across Southern Colorado. The threat for the heaviest rain today will shift farther west, favoring the mountains and mountain valleys. Storms will begin to develop in these areas between 12-2 pm, reaching the I-25 later into the afternoon.

The line of storms that moves out of the mountains late this afternoon will break up as it moves into the eastern Plains. On the Plains, areas north of Highway 50 will have a better chance of a seeing a shower or thunderstorm either late this afternoon or evening versus areas to the south. Storms will be slow moving, capable of heavy rain and flooding, as well as 1" hail and gusty outflow winds.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 76; Low: 55. Monday will be cloudier and cooler than what we saw this past weekend. While the heavier rain today should stay west of I-25, we can't rule out some hit or miss rain showers and thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening in the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: High: 81; Low: 57. After yesterday's flooding across the Steel City that caused some major issues in town, today's storms should be more scattered in nature. That said, it won't take much additional water today to lead to more flooding.

Canon City forecast: High: 78; Low: 55. Dry skies this morning will give way to scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Showers will begin to form after 3 pm.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 70; Low: 47. Mild and mostly cloudy, with the potential for heavy rain again this afternoon and evening in Teller County. Flooding will be possible because of slow moving storms, along with the potential for larger hail up to 1" in diameter.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Cloudy skies this morning will give way to another round of showers and thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening on the Palmer Divide, some capable of heavy rain.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s/60s. Showers and storms will favor areas north of Highway 50 today, with storms on the Plains capable of 1" hail and wind gusts to 60 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Slow moving storms that initiate over the mountains early this afternoon will bring the potential for minor urban flooding and severe hail up to 1" in diameter from late this afternoon into early this evening.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s/40s. With the threat for heavy rain shifting farther west today, the mountains could be ground zero for some heavy rain due to slow moving showers and thunderstorms. This may lead to an increased risk of flooding near recent burn scars.

Extended outlook forecast:

Recycled moisture on Tuesday will be enough to lead to spotty afternoon showers and thunderstorms across Southern Colorado. With drier air associated with a building ridge of high pressure, temperatures will rebound to the lower 80s on Tuesday in Colorado Springs before soaring into the 90s on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs on the eastern Plains will likely hit triple digits again late this week.

The heat will peak on Thursday before cooling slightly late this week as a low pressure system from California brings back a chance for showers and thunderstorms to Southern Colorado as we head into the start of the weekend.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.