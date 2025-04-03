One-two punch begins Thursday, with rain and snow for Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

A busy weather day ahead with snow starting in our southern counties early this morning. As this low-pressure system continues to move in, we will see a few snow showers throughout the day in the Pikes Peak Region. The Palmer Divide and Monument Hill will receive a couple of inches of snow throughout the day, with up to 1" for Colorado Springs. This will be more of a heavy, wet snow versus the light and fluffy snow that we see further west.

Farther east, temperatures will warm into the 50s and lower 60s on the Plains, and thunderstorms will be possible. There seems to be a little more energy with this system and some thunderstorms could produce gusty winds and small hail. Any precipitation later this evening will diminish after 10PM.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 43; Low: 26. Periods of light snow will continue throughout the day with minimal impacts from today's storm. Snow totals should stay under 1" today, with snow showers tapering off this evening.

Pueblo forecast: High: 53; Low: 28. A band of light snow will be possible this morning, followed by a chance for scattered rain and snow showers this afternoon and early this evening. Snow accumulations are not expected today in Pueblo.

Canon City forecast: High: 48; Low: 30. Further cooling can be expected on Thursday as the first of two storms moves into the state. We'll see a chance of light rain and snow through early this evening, with little to no accumulations for eastern Fremont County.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 35; Low: 17. Snow developing this morning will taper off to snow showers this afternoon. Given that we'll see highs in the middle 30s, it will be a slushy, wet, heavy snow. Totals around 2-4".

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s; Low: 20s. Much cooler temperatures today compared to what we've seen so far this week, with snow this morning, giving way to scattered snow showers this afternoon and evening.

Plains forecast: High: 40s/50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. Dry skies this morning will give way to scattered showers and thunderstorms on the Plains this afternoon. Given some good wind shear this afternoon, storms will capable of small hail and strong wind gusts.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. A few rain and snow showers this morning will give way to mostly dry skies this afternoon as the bulk of the moisture is expected to stay to our north and east.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s/30s; Low: 10s/20s. Wintry conditions can be expected today in the southeastern mountains, with 1-3" of accumulation in the Wet Mountains and Sangre de Cristos. Higher amounts can be expected today in the central mountains.

Extended outlook forecast:

The end of the week will bring more active weather to Southern Colorado. The higher terrain and central mountains will have snow throughout the day on Friday, but for the lower elevations we will start off with a rain/snow mix towards the afternoon. Precipitation will become more widespread throughout the day, and snow levels will start at above 6,500 feet. More heavy, wet snow is expected with this second system. A front will move through the Plains towards the evening hours and switch our winds out of the north. Going into Saturday, these winds will become breezy and could put some strain on any tree limbs and branches burdened with heavy snow. Temperatures will be well below average for early April.

Sunday through the beginning part of next week, a quieter pattern will begin to set in. A high-pressure system looks to move in and bring us some warmer and drier conditions. The Climate Prediction Center's outlook has us likely seeing below average precipitation for the next 6-10 days.

