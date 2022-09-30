One more warm day before cooler weather this weekend

Today’s Forecast:

This afternoon will be another warm one with high temperatures about 5-10 degrees above average. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible in the Pikes Peak region.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 80; Low: 48. A warm day with a slight chance of a shower with WNW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 86; Low: 50. Partly cloudy and warm today with SW wind at 12 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 86; Low: 53. A partly to mostly cloudy day with W wind at 12 mph gusting to 10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 69; Low: 40. Partly cloudy today with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. WSW wind will be at 13 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 73; Low: 45. Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers today.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 40s/50s. Mid 80s to low 90s with partly cloudy conditions in the eastern plains today.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 82/83; Low: 47/47. Partly cloudy today and warm with a breeze.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s/40s. Partly to mostly cloudy today with a stray shower possible and breezy westerly winds.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will cool down by about 5-10 degrees for the weekend. There is a chance of afternoon showers both Saturday and Sunday across the region, favoring the mountains. Then another cool down is expected for next week, with highs dropping to the 50s and 60s with rain showers Monday through Wednesday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

