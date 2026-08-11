One more round of heat advisories on Tuesday before the monsoon takes over

Dangerous Heat Tuesday:

A heat advisory is in effect from 11 am until 7 pm for the zones highlighted in orange below, including Cañon City, Pueblo, and Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 62; High: 95;

HEAT ADVISORY from 11 am until 7 pm. It will be partly cloudy on Tuesday with an isolated thunderstorm possible in the afternoon. Wind will be out of the N at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 65; High: 101;

HEAT ADVISORY from 11 am until 7 pm. It will be partly cloudy on Tuesday with an isolated storm possible in the afternoon. Wind will be out of the NE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Cañon City forecast: Low: 64; High: 97;

HEAT ADVISORY from 11 am until 7 pm. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Wind will be out of the NW at 10 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 54; High: 84;

It will be partly cloudy on Tuesday with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Wind will be out of the NW at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 57; High: 89;

HEAT ADVISORY from 11 am until 7 pm. It will be partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm possible in the afternoon. Wind will be out of the N at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 100s;

It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Tuesday. Most of the plains will be dry, but a few isolated thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 62/63; High: 94/97;

It will be partly cloudy on Tuesday with an isolated thunderstorm possible in the afternoon. Wind will be out of the N at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 80s-90s;

The mountain valleys will be partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will drop by a few degrees each day for the rest of the week, down to the 70s and 80s on Thursday and Friday. Thunderstorm chances will rise as well, with the most widespread rain and a risk of flash flooding by Thursday and Friday.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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