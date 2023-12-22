One more quiet weather day before weekend storm

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be chilly overnight in the teens and 20s in southern Colorado. The sky will be partly cloudy and winds will be less than 10 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 28; High: 54;

Partly cloudy with S wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph. The high will be about 10 degrees above average.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 26; High: 57;

Mostly sunny with high clouds and SW wind at 5-10 mph. Friday's high will be about 10 degrees above normal.

Canon City forecast: Low: 32; High: 58;

Mostly sunny with high clouds and W wind at 8-12 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 23; High: 49;

Mild on Friday with high clouds and WSW wind at 5-10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 27; High: 52;

Partly cloudy on Friday with SSW wind at 8-12 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 60s;

Mostly sunny on Friday with highs in the low 60s. Wind will be light from the S at 5-10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 29/29; High: 55/56;

Partly cloudy with some high clouds on Friday with SSW wind at 8-12 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 30s/40s;

A mild day with high clouds and high temperatures in the upper 30s in the San Luis Valley and the 40s elsewhere in the mountain valleys.

Extended outlook forecast:

Snow showers move into the mountains on Saturday morning, continuing to expand east during the day. We will see a mix of rain and snow for I-25 on Saturday evening, then transitioning to snow overnight and expanding through the plains. Off and on light snow showers are possible on Sunday, gradually drying out by Christmas Eve night. Then on Christmas Day we will be dry with the sun coming out across the state. The worst travel in the mountains will be all day on Saturday. The worst travel in the plains will be Saturday night into early Sunday morning. However, this won't be a major storm for I-25 and the plains.

Snow total forecast from Saturday-Sunday:

