One more day: snow continues on Friday in Colorado making for rough travel

Tonight's Forecast:

Light to moderate snow showers continue across southern Colorado overnight. Snow will pick up in intensity on Friday morning and continue off and on all day Friday.

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect through Saturday at 5 am in our region. Hazardous travel conditions are expected through this time frame.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 23; High: 34;

WINTER STORM WARNING in effect all day Friday. Expect periodic snow showers which will be heavy at times. Wind will be out of the N at 15 mph gusting 30-40 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 28; High: 34;

WINTER STORM WARNING in effect all day Friday. Snow showers are expected throughout the day, with N wind at 15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 28; High: 35;

WINTER STORM WARNING in effect all day Friday. Snow will continue off and on all day. Wind will be from the N at 5-10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 15; High: 32;

WINTER STORM WARNING in effect all day Friday. Cloudy with periodic snow showers on Friday. Wind will be from the N at 10 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 21; High: 33;

WINTER STORM WARNING in effect all day Friday. Snow showers continue all day and will be heavy at times. Wind will be out of the N at 15 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 30s;

WINTER STORM WARNINGS and WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES are in effect all day on Friday. The snow plus wind out of the N at 15 mph gusting to 40 mph will create low visibility and snow drifts.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 26/25; High: 33/33;

WINTER STORM WARNING in effect all day Friday. Snow will be heavy and wind will be gusty out of the N sustained at 15 mph gusting to 35-40 mph. Travel will be very hazardous.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens; High: 30s;

WINTER STORM WARNINGS and WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES are in effect all day on Friday. Periodic snow showers continue on Friday and will be heavy at times. Wind will be out of the N gusting 20-30 mph.

Additional snowfall from 5 pm Thursday through 5 am Saturday:

