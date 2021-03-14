One more day of wintry weather and poor travel conditions

Today’s Forecast:

Winter alerts remain in place today. Avoid traveling if you are in an area with icy and snowy roads. Blowing snow will create snowdrifts and reduced visibility on the roads.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 33; Low: 22. On and off snow showers and gusty winds today. Additional accumulation through Monday morning: 2-4".

PUEBLO: High: 39; Low: 26. Snow this morning will taper off through the afternoon. Additional accumulation through Monday morning: 2-3".

CANON CITY: High: 40; Low: 23. Off and on snow showers today until this evening. Additional accumulation through Monday morning: 1-2".

WOODLAND PARK: High: 28; Low: 16. Continuous snow today and gusty winds leading to snowdrifts. Additional accumulation through Monday morning: 5-9".

TRI-LAKES: High: 20s; Low: teens. Strong winds and snow drifting today with snow showers through this evening. Additional accumulation through Monday morning: 4-7".

PLAINS: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Pockets of rain and a mix of rain and snow today. Snow accumulations aren't anticipated over just a dusting.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 30s; Low: 20s. Staying mostly dry and cloudy today with isolated light snow showers. Additional accumulation through Monday morning: 1-2".

MOUNTAINS: High: 40s; Low: teens. Snow showers today and gusty winds. Additional accumulation for mountain valleys through Monday morning: 3-8".

Extended Outlook:

Monday morning's commute will be icy with snow-packed roads. Conditions thaw out and the sun comes out quickly Monday which will help improve conditions. A quick-moving storm will bring snow to the mountains and I-25 and rain to the plains on Tuesday afternoon. Then we will be sunny and mild to the 50s and 60s for the rest of the week.

