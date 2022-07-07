One more day of thunderstorms then drying out into the weekend

Today’s Forecast:

Today is humid with some low clouds this morning. The afternoon will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms across southern Colorado. The severe weather threat is lower than yesterday.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 85; Low: 59. Warm with clouds to start today with partly cloudy conditions this afternoon. Thunderstorms are likely after 1 pm.

Pueblo forecast: High: 91; Low: 63. A warm day with clouds this morning and sunshine later. Thunderstorms are possible after 2 pm.

Canon City forecast: High: 89; Low: 59. Warm with partly cloudy conditions today. Thunderstorms are possible after 1 pm.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 74; Low: 51. Mostly sunny today with thunderstorms possible during the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80; Low: 56. Comfortable temperatures today with clouds this morning and partly cloudy conditions this afternoon. Expect thunderstorms during the afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Low to mid-90s today with sunshine. Thunderstorms today will not be as strong and they will be spottier than Wednesday, but they are still possible this evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 86/88; Low: 58/59. A warm day with partly cloudy conditions. Thunderstorms cannot be fully ruled out but the chance is low today.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. Low 70s to low 80s for mountain valleys today with a slight chance of spotty thunderstorms.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday will be a couple of degrees warmer than today and conditions will begin to dry out. Storm chances are very low on Friday. Then we are hot and very dry for the weekend. Temperatures will flirt with daily records all weekend. The hottest day will be Sunday at 97 in Colorado Springs and 101 in Pueblo.

