One more day of thunderstorms and hail, before the heat is on

We've got one final active day in our weather quiver on Saturday as we - again - watch for showers and thunderstorms to develop during the afternoon with some potentially turning strong to severe. You might notice a little bit of a stickiness to the air as you walk outside - that's thanks to moisture from the Gulf of Mexico still with us today. It's get outdoors day in Colorado...and the first half of the day will be perfect for it. Mainly clear skies, a nice quick warm up with shorts and tee shirt weather outside of the hills by 10:00AM. After that, clouds increase in a predicable pattern...by lunchtime we'll be looking at puffy clouds over Pikes Peak and the Rampart Range and the southern mountains. If you're headed to the high country - storms may fire by noon. On I-25, storm timing today should once again be in the 1:00PM-3:00PM range, with the potential for a strong storm or two with large hail and damaging winds once again. Humidity determines our storm potential. So the more humid it feels at your home this morning...the more likely a thunderstorm is in your future this afternoon. Isolated hail to 1.5" is possible (the size of a ping pong ball). As has been the case the past several days, the highest chance of seeing a severe storm is over the eastern plains, where the Storm Prediction Center has a slight (2-out-of-5) risk.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 82; Low: 50.

Pueblo forecast: High: 88; Low: 53.

Canon City forecast: High: 85; Low: 54.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 73; Low: 44.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 83/82; Low: 50/54.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s.

Extended outlook forecast:

The second day of meteorological summer will feel like summer. Our first heat dome of the summer season will begin building into the western U.S. on Sunday, pushing the mercury up. Great pool weather...but if you want to get out for that long run, it's a good day to get out early, late, or move that run over to a treadmill! As minor energy traverses the state, some fair-weather clouds are possible in the afternoon. Skies may even look threatening for a time over the mountains, where a sprinkle is possible. But, the building ridge should win the day, keeping you dry. A different story if your plans involve travel - the northeast plains of the state keep a storm chance in the forecast Sunday afternoon.Remember the sunscreen, the water bottle, and the hat. If you have one, make sure your A/C or swamp cooler are working.

We'll keep the roast cooking through Wednesday, with minor temperature changes each day thanks to minor features flowing over us. Later this week, as ridging continues to build, our upper-level airflow will shift northwest. While I expect this persistent ridge to keep temperatures above average even in the longer range, we'll bring back more unsettled conditions toward the end of next week as more moisture returns and in the process we'll cool slightly.

