One more day of record-setting heat Thursday before relief moves in

Tonight's Forecast:

With a dry airmass in place, temperatures should be allowed to cool down to the 50s and low 60s across the Plains and Arkansas River tonight, with 40s expected across the high country. The other story will be the smoke and haze that's set to remain across Southern Colorado through the overnight hours from wildfires burning across the Pacific NW.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 58; High: 94; We'll be even hotter on Thursday, with the potential for record setting heat to return to Colorado Springs. Current record = 94° (1959).

Pueblo forecast: Low: 56; High: 101; After we tied the record high on Wednesday, more sunshine and more heat on Thursday will bring the potential for a new record setting high temperature in Pueblo. Current record = 99° (1977).

Canon City forecast: Low: 61; High: 98; Hazy sunshine and a sinking, stable airmass from a nearby high pressure system will bring unseasonably hot temperatures to our forecast on Wednesday.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 50; High: 84; Our forecast will remain very warm over Teller County on Thursday, and along with the heat, we're likely to see more smoke and haze.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s/90s; A mild and pleasant morning will give way to hazy sunshine and plenty of heat on Thursday before a big cooling trend begins on Friday.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 90s/100s; Not only will it be hot again on Thursday, but smoke and haze from fires burning in the Pacific Northwest could bring about some health concerns to folks who are sensitive to the smoke.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s/90s; Hot and hazy for one more day Thursday, and along with the heat, areas of smoke will continue to impact air quality across the southern I-25 corridor.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s/80s; Hazy sunshine early will give way to a mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon. While a few widely scattered showers will be possible over the high country Thursday afternoon, most areas I think will stay dry.

Extended outlook forecast:

A cool, Canadian low pressure system will dig south into the northern tier of the country on Friday, and this will bring a cold front to Southern Colorado by Friday morning. Behind the front, we'll see a windy and much cooler day Friday, with highs down by as much as 15-25 degrees.

A few showers will be possible by Friday evening as moisture is expected to increase behind a second cold front. This will set the stage for an even cooler and potentially unsettled day on Saturday, followed by dry skies and fall-like highs on Sunday.

