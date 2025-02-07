One last warm and windy day before winter returns to southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

The eastern plains will be cold in the 20s tonight with a chance of patchy fog in our easternmost counties. Downsloping breezes will keep areas closer to I-25 and in the foothills in the upper 20s to low 40s tonight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 28; High: 64;

Mostly sunny on Friday with a high temperature of almost 20 degrees above average. Wind will be out of the SSW at 10 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 24; High: 67;

Sunny and mild on Friday with SSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 34; High: 68;

Sunny on Friday with warm temperatures. Wind will be out of the W at 15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 30; High: 54;

Mostly sunny on Friday with WSW wind at 20 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 31; High: 60;

It will be mostly sunny on Friday with SSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s-60s;

It will be mostly sunny on Friday with highs reaching the upper 50s to upper 60s. Wind will be out of the SSW at 10 mph gusting 20-25 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 41/40; High: 63/66;

RED FLAG WARNING from 10 am until 6 pm for eastern Huerfano County and Las Animas County. Gusts will be up to 50 mph and humidity will drop below 15%.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 50s;

It will be sunny and mild in the mountain valleys on Friday with W wind at 10-20 mph gusting 35-50 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday night into Saturday morning a cold front will arrive in southern Colorado, cooling temperatures back to normal. Another surge of cold air arrives Saturday night which will drop highs to the 30s and 40s on Sunday.

Next week, temperatures continue to cool and snow chances will be with us as soon as Monday night and last through Wednesday.

