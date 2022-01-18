One last mild day before Wednesday's wintry changes arrive

Tonight's Forecast:

A weather disturbance off the coast of California will bring quite a bit of cloud cover to Southern Colorado this evening. This will help to keep our overnight lows a bit more mild than the past couple of nights. Overnight lows for the Plains will cool down to the 20s and 30s, with a few spots in the Arkansas River Valley expected to stay above freezing tonight.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 28; High: 57. Mother Nature will treat us to one more spectacular day before a cold front arrives Tuesday evening, and crashes this warm weather party on Wednesday.

PUEBLO: Low: 22; High: 61. Partly to mostly cloudy and mild for one last day tomorrow before a cold front brings us a colder and more unsettled day on Wednesday.

CANON CITY: Low: 35; High: 60. We should warm back into the 60s on Tuesday ahead of a much colder end to the work week that will include several chances for snow.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 27; High: 47. Another mild for winter day across Teller County as high temperatures on Wednesday will warm well into the 40s.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 20s; High: 40s/50s. We'll stay mild and dry on Tuesday as high pressure continues to influence our weather. A cold front that drops in late Tuesday afternoon will bring gusty north winds to our forecast and some pretty big changes on Wednesday.

PLAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s. A mild mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday will give way to a gusty evening as a cold front drops in from the north.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s. A mild and comfortable day on Tuesday will be one to remember as we're tracking some big changes to your forecast from Wednesday through the end of the week.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s/40s. Dry and pleasant during the day before the potential for snow showers late Tuesday night and Wednesday. Amounts will be light from this storm and impacts as well should stay on the low end.

Extended Outlook:

Behind Tuesday night's cold front will come a big case of weather whiplash on Wednesday. As the upslope flow strengthens, areas of freezing fog and drizzle will be possible by Wednesday morning around the Pikes Peak Region. Periods of light snow showers will be possible through Wednesday evening, with accumulations region wide expected to stay around an inch or less. A break on Thursday will be followed by a more dynamic storm system that could bring heavy snowfall to Southern Colorado on Friday.

