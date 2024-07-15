One last Heat Advisory Monday before a mid-week change in the weather

Today’s Forecast:

After near triple digit heat in Colorado Springs this past weekend, today's highs will only be slightly cooler, topping out in the middle 90s. Triple digits will remain likely today for Pueblo, the lower Arkansas River Valley and the High Plains. Because of the heat, parts of Southern Colorado will find themselves back under a Heat Advisory from 10 am until 6 pm.

As moisture continues to undercut the heat ridge, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be allowed to develop in the mountains by early afternoon. On the I-25 corridor and eastern Plains, we'll see a slight uptick in our storm chances compared to the weekend, with strong outflow wind gusts to 60 mph and frequent lightning our main storm threats today.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 95; Low: 60. Monday will be the final day of this past weekend's heat wave, and along with the heat, spotty thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon. Current record: 97° (1925).

Pueblo forecast: High: 102; Low: 62. Triple digit temperatures are expected to return today for the fifth day in a row. Current record: 103° (2022).

Canon City forecast: High: 98; Low: 64. After scorching triple digit temperatures this past weekend, highs today will be slightly cooler, warming into the upper 90s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 84; Low: 49. Another warm day ahead for Woodland Park, with sunshine early giving way to scattered thunderstorms this afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s. A toasty start to the week will give way to some cooler mid-week changes, with highs return to the 70s and 80s starting on Tuesday.

Plains forecast: High: 100s; Low: 60s. Triple digit temperatures will remain in our forecast on Monday, with spotty showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 90s; Low: 50s/60s. Although slightly cooler, it will still be another hot day along the southern I-25 corridor region on Monday. Clear skies early will give way to some spotty thunderstorms this afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Dry skies this morning will give way to scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms in the mountains today will be capable of gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning.

Extended outlook forecast:

Highs on Tuesday will be around 6-10 degrees cooler, with our afternoon high in Colorado Springs back to the 80s for the first time since last Wednesday. Moisture and instability will be on the rise, with afternoon showers and thunderstorms potentially on the strong to severe side.

Further cooling will follow on Wednesday as highs drop down to the 70s and 80s across Southern Colorado. Severe threats look lower Wednesday, but the threat for heavy rain will increase. Highs will remain in the 80s most days through the upcoming weekend in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, with a daily threat for showers and thunderstorms.

