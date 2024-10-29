October comes to an end with wind, mountain snow, and a hard freeze

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be breezy in the mountains tonight with wind gusts of 20-30 mph. Winds may gust 10-20 mph in the plains overnight. The breezy wind will help to keep temperatures warmer than normal, remaining above freezing in the mountain valleys and 40s in the plains. The sky will be mostly clear tonight.

Red Flag Warning Tuesday:

A RED FLAG WARNING will be in effect on Tuesday from 11 am until 6 pm.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 45; High: 68;

RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am until 6 pm. It will be a windy day with SSW wind at 15-25 mph gusting to 50 mph. It will be mostly sunny with mild temperatures.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 45; High: 74;

RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am until 6 pm. Wind will be from the WSW at 15-20 mph gusting to 50 mph. It will be mostly sunny and mild.

Canon City forecast: Low: 46; High: 68;

Windy on Tuesday with W wind at 15-25 mph gusting to 50 mph. The sky will be mostly clear and temperatures will be mild.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 39; High: 57;

Tuesday will be cool and sunny with strong wind. Winds will be from the WSW at 15-25 mph gusting to 50 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 44; High: 63;

RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am until 6 pm. Winds will be from the SSW at 15-25 mph gusting to 50 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s/80s;

RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am until 6 pm. HIGH WIND WATCH is in place from 10 am until 6 pm for Baca, Bent, Cheyenne, Huerfano, Kiowa, Kit Carson, Las Animas, Prowers, and Otero Counties. Wind will be from the SSW at 15-25 mph gusting up to 60 mph. Temperatures will reach the low 70s to low 80s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 49/50; High: 69/71;

RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am until 6 pm. In addition, a HIGH WIND WATCH is in place from 10 am until 6 pm. Wind will be from the WSW at 15-25 mph gusting up to 60 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 50s;

It will be mostly sunny and windy on Tuesday in the mountain valleys. Winds will be from the WSW at 15-25 mph gusting 40-60 mph. Snow showers will be ongoing along and west of the Continental Divide.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Wednesday morning a cold front will move through the region, bringing with it light rain and snow showers, clouds, and colder air. Temperatures will reach highs in the 40s and 50s on Wednesday. A widespread hard freeze is expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning, ending the growing season.

A FREEZE WATCH is in effect from midnight until 10 am Thursday, November 1st.

