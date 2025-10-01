October begins very warm in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be mostly clear tonight with above-average overnight lows. There will be a light breeze with winds at 5-15 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 49; High: 78;

The first day of October will be a warm one, more than 5 degrees above average. It will be mostly sunny with SSE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 50; High: 85;

Wednesday will be very warm with sunshine and variable wind at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 53; High: 82;

Mostly sunny and very warm on Wednesday. Wind will be variable and light, less than 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 39; High: 71;

It will be mostly sunny with a few afternoon clouds. Wind will be from the WSW at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 47; High: 75;

Wednesday will be warm and mostly sunny with just a few afternoon clouds. Wind will be variable, at 5-15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 70s-80s;

It will be mostly sunny on Wednesday with very warm temperatures in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50/48; High: 78/81;

It will be dry and sunny on Wednesday with warm temperatures. Wind will be out of the S at 5-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 70s;

The mountain valleys will be mostly sunny and warm in the afternoon. Wind will be out of the WSW at 5-15 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will rise even more on Thursday and Friday into the 70s and 80s, and even a few low 90s in the eastern plains are possible. It will be sunny and breezy both days.

The next cold front arrives this weekend. We will see a slight drop in temperatures on Saturday, cooling about 5 degrees, with an increase in clouds. Rain is likely in the mountains on Saturday with spotty showers possible along I-25 and in the plains. On Sunday, the cool air arrives fully with temperatures dropping to the 60s to the low 70s. We will be breezy as the front moves through in the morning on Sunday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

