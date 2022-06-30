Numerous thunderstorms Friday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Scattered thunderstorms will continue this evening, clearing the I-25 corridor and foothills by 9 pm and clearing the plains by midnight. Watch for pockets of heavy rain, small hail, gusty winds, and lightning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 56; High: 77; Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 59; High: 84; Partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely tomorrow.

Canon City forecast: Low: 60; High: 82; A partly cloudy morning with afternoon showers and thunderstorms expected.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 48; High: 70; Showers and thunderstorms expected tomorrow afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 52; High: 73; Mostly cloudy with afternoon thunderstorms likely.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 80s/90s; Humid in the morning with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 57/58; High: 80/82; Partly cloudy with afternoon thunderstorms expected.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s; Showers and thunderstorms likely during the afternoon Friday.

Extended outlook forecast:

Saturday brings more scattered thunderstorms to the mountains and plains. Conditions dry out gradually for the plains from Sunday through Tuesday. Storms remain in the forecast throughout the weekend in the mountains, with a few isolated storms making it to the I-25 corridor Sunday and Monday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

