Noticeably cooler Thursday, and still windy at times

Tonight's Forecast:

High fire danger will continue across the southern Plains until 9 pm as high winds and low humidity continue to plague the area. Farther to the north, light snow showers will be possible across parts of Teller County and northern El Paso County. A dusting of snow will be possible on grassy surfaces in these areas through Thursday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 27; High: 49; Cold northwesterly winds will allow for around 15-20 degrees of cooling on Thursday. Still windy, we can expect another Red Flag Warning from 11 am until 8 pm, with wind gusts to 30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 28; High: 58; Don't forget the jackets as you leave home on Thursday as it will be about 15-20 degrees colder than today. The wind will be strong enough that fire danger will remain a concern, with gusts to 35 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 29; High: 55; Sunshine early will give way to increasing clouds and increasing winds by the afternoon, with peak gusts expected to approach 30-35 mph. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Fremont County on Thursday from 11 am until 8 pm.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 19; High: 41; A much colder day is on tap for Teller County and along with those colder temperatures, we could see some some late afternoon and evening snow shower activity, with little to no accumulations expected.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s; High: 30s/40s; Brisk and blustery northwest flow will lead to a windy and much colder day on Thursday. Along with 25-30 mph wind gusts, we're looking at the potential for a few light snow showers by Thursday evening.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 50s/60s; A large chunk of the eastern Plains will go back under Red Flag Warnings on Thursday due to strong winds and very low relative humidity. Peak wind gusts across the Plains look to range between 30-40 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s; High fire danger conditions will continue for one more day as high winds and dry air allow for the fire risk to remain above average. Peak wind gusts to 40 mph will be possible.

Mountains forecast: Low: 10s; High: 20s/30s; 40-50 mph wind gusts and some much colder air on the mountains will make for less than desirable day to spend some time up in the high country. A little bit of light snow will also be possible over the mountain areas, with up to 1" of accumulation.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures should be allowed to rebound by a couple of degrees on Friday ahead of our next cold front Friday evening. Behind the front, a few light snow showers will develop, with snow showers also expected on Saturday.

We'll dry out by Sunday, with the potential for a few rain or snow showers Monday evening, and perhaps a spring-time soaker by the middle of next week.

____

