Not quite as hot on Sunday in Colorado, but a bigger cooldown is on the way

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be mostly clear on Saturday night with warm summer temperatures. Overnight lows will fall to near average or a few degrees above normal. Sunday is not expected to be quite as hot.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 56; High: 88;

Sunday will be sunny and very warm once again. Highs won't be as scorching as the past couple of days, but the UV Index will still be high at 12, which can cause sunburn in 10 minutes. Wind will be out of the SSW at 12-18 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 60; High: 95;

It will be sunny and hot on Sunday. Wind will be out of the SW at 15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 60; High: 93;

It will be another toasty day with full sunshine. Wind will be out of the WSW at 15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 53; High: 79;

Warm and breezy on Sunday with SW wind at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 56; High: 82;

Warm and breezy on Sunday with SSW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s-70s; High: 90s;

It will be hot again, but most of the plains will be just under the triple digits. Expect sunshine and breezy winds.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 59/60; High: 91/91;

Hot and gusty on Sunday with SSW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 70s-80s;

It will be sunny and warm in the mountain valleys with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Extended outlook forecast:

A cold front is expected to arrive on Monday, bringing temperatures down to the 70s and 80s. There is a chance of isolated evening thunderstorms on Monday, favoring the mountains and I-25.

The best storm chances next week will be on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the risk of hail as well as flooding rain. Temperatures will remain a bit cooler than average in the upper 70s or low 80s for most of the week.

