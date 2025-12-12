Not as windy, still well above average temperatures on Friday

Tonight's Forecast:

The winds will ease up tonight for the foothills and I-25 corridor, where they have been gusty since sunset. Temperatures will be mild overnight in the 20s and 30s, which is above average for this time of year.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 32; High: 54;

Friday will be a bit cooler than Thursday, but it will be about 10 degrees above average. Wind will be out of the SE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 28; High: 57;

It will be a mild Friday with ESE wind at 2-8 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 36; High: 60;

Partly cloudy on Friday with WSW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 29; High: 50;

It will be partly cloudy on Friday with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 32; High: 55;

Friday will be partly cloudy with mild temperatures. The wind will be variable in direction, at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 50s;

It will be mostly sunny and mild on Friday. Wind will be light, generally less than 15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 35/32; High: 61/63;

The wind will be lighter on Friday, but temperatures will still be quite mild. The sky will be partly cloudy.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 40s-60s;

The mountain valleys will be mild once again on Friday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions. Wind will be out of the W at 5-10 mph, gusting 15-25 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

The wind picks up on Friday night with gusts of 20-25 mph overnight into Saturday morning for the mountains and I-25. Saturday will be another warm day in the 50s and 60s! Sunday is another warm day, just a couple of degrees cooler than Saturday, with partly cloudy conditions.

