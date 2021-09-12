Not as hot today with isolated thunderstorms

Today’s Forecast:

This afternoon will be about 5-10 degrees above average with a chance of isolated thunderstorms, favoring the Pikes Peak region and eastern plains along and north of HWY 50.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 87; Low: 55. It will be a warm day with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

PUEBLO: High: 91; Low: 57. Partly cloudy today and a bit cooler than Saturday.

CANON CITY: High: 90; Low: 55. Warm and partly cloudy today, with a low chance of an afternoon shower.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 76; Low: 49. Much more comfortable today with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

TRI-LAKES: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Low 80s today with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

PLAINS: High: 90s; Low: 50s. Low to mid-90s with thunderstorms possible late afternoon through the evening, favoring areas along and north of HWY 50.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Upper-80s with partly cloudy conditions.

MOUNTAINS: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. Mid-70s to low 80s in mountain valleys with a few spotty afternoon showers.

Extended Outlook:

Monday will be mostly dry with a few spotty showers and temperatures a couple degrees warmer than today. Then on Tuesday a strong cold front arrives and brings a better chance of rain and cooler air.

