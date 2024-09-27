Not as hot on Friday, but still warm as the weekend approaches

Tonight's Forecast:

Overnight temperatures will be about 5-10 degrees above average. It will be difficult to cool off after the record heat on Thursday. Early on Friday morning, breezy N wind will move through along a cold front. This front will provide a slight cool down for Friday.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 59; High: 83;

Warm and breezy on Friday with N wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph. The high will be about 9 degrees above average. There will be high clouds in the sky.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 61; High: 88;

Sunny with some high clouds on Friday with N wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 63; High: 85;

Sunshine and high clouds on Friday with E wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 47; High: 74;

Mostly sunny with high clouds on Friday and feeling warm. Wind will be from the NNE at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 56; High: 78;

Monument will be mostly sunny with high clouds on Friday with a breezy N wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

Mostly sunny with high in the mid to upper 80s on Friday. Wind will be breezy from the NNE at 5-15 mph gusting 20-25 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 57/55; High: 80/83;

It will be mostly sunny on Friday with a light breeze from the NNE at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s;

The mountain valleys will be mostly sunny on Friday with a light breeze. Highs will reach the low to upper 70s, but Salida may reach 80.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures over the weekend will be very similar to Friday, about 10 degrees above average. The sky will remain sunny and the wind will remain light.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.