Not as hot in southern Colorado on Thursday, thanks to an overnight cold front

Tonight's Forecast:

A cold front moves westward through the plains and then south through the region overnight, bringing gusty NE wind with it. It will be a dry front, but help to cool down the plains significantly on Thursday.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 55; High: 84;

It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind will be out of the SE at 10-15 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 61; High: 87;

Almost 20 degrees cooler on Thursday, with partly cloudy conditions. Wind will be out of the SE at 10-15 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 61; High: 87;

It will be much cooler on Thursday, with partly cloudy conditions. Wind will be out of the ESE at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 44; High: 81;

It will be mostly sunny on Thursday and still warm with S wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 51; High: 82;

A cooler day on Thursday with partly cloudy conditions and SSE wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s-60s; High: 80s;

A much cooler day, but still breezy with SE wind at 10-15 mph gusting 25-35 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 60/58; High: 85/88;

It will be cooler on Thursday with mostly sunny conditions and ESE wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 80s-90s;

Still toasty on Thursday with mostly sunny conditions. Wind will be variable, at 10 mph gusting 20-25 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

The rest of the week remains dry, and temperatures will creep back up. We will be in the 80s and 90s on Friday and Saturday. Father's Day Sunday will be warm in the 80s and 90s and there is a chance of a thunderstorm, but it looks to be more likely in the evening as a cold front arrives from the north.

This cold front sets us up with better moisture for afternoon thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday of next week.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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