Northern lights possible in Colorado tonight; warm weather continues on Friday

Tonight's Forecast:

According to NOAA, a strong geomagnetic storm is occurring now and the northern lights may be visible in Colorado tonight.

Aurora forecast:

Tonight, the aurora may be visible overhead in Colorado or on the northern horizon. In a dark sky, the lights may be visible to the naked eye; if not, they should be visible through a camera.

Viewing tips:

- move away from city lights

- look along the northern horizon for the best chance, but it is also possible overhead tonight

- best viewing between dusk and midnight

- allow your eyes time to adjust to the darkness

- view through a camera lens if not visible to the eye

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 48; High: 80;

Warm with high clouds on Friday with NNE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 46; High: 84;

Partly cloudy and warm on Friday with NNE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 51; High: 83;

Warm with a breezy on Friday from the WSW at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 39; High: 72;

Chilly in the morning and comfortable in the afternoon with high clouds and light wind.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 46; High: 77;

Monument will be warm in the afternoon after a cool start, winds will be breezy from the NE at 5-15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 80s;

Mostly sunny with some high clouds on Friday with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s in the plains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 45/45; High: 82/83;

Mostly sunny with high clouds and a light breeze on Friday.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 70s;

The mountain valleys will be partly cloudy with highs reaching the low to mid-70s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Saturday will be very similar to Friday with warmth and sunshine. Then on Sunday, temperatures cool by about 10 degrees thanks to a breezy but dry cold front. Next week will feel more like fall with highs in the 60s/70s!



