No break from the heat early this week for Southern Colorado

Slightly higher humidity levels should keep us out of Red Flag Warning criteria today. Currently this morning, the only Red Flag Warnings in the state will be across the Denver metro area later today, as well as the northeastern Plains.

Even without the Red Flag Warnings here locally, we're looking at another hot, dry and windy day for Southern Colorado. Afternoon wind gusts will range between 25-35 mph, with highs today around 10 degrees above seasonal averages.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 93; Low: 62. A hot, dry and windy start to the week. Along with the heat, southerly wind gusts this afternoon could top 30 mph across the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: High: 99; Low: 66. Very hot again today, with little change to the dry and windy pattern that we've seen in Pueblo since the weekend.

Canon City forecast: High: 96; Low: 65. A near repeat performance of yesterday's weather, with today's forecast featuring more heat, dry skies and gusty winds.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 84; Low: 54. A warm and windy start to the week for Teller County, with highs today easily warming into the 80s around Woodland Park and Divide.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. Very warm and very windy today, with spotty high fire danger possible thanks to 25-35 mph wind gusts and marginally low relative humidity.

Plains forecast: High: 90s/100s; Low: 60s/70s. We'll see very little change to our forecast today as compared to yesterday as we're looking at another hot, dry and windy day. Peak afternoon wind gusts could top 30-40 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. More summer-time sizzle in today's forecast, with above average highs and a windy afternoon on tap for the southern I-25 corridor.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. After a couple of drier days, moisture will begin to sneak back into the mountains today, with a few isolated thunderstorms possible this afternoon near the Continental Divide. Even a rogue shower will be possible in the Sangres today.

Another hot, dry and windy day Tuesday will be followed by a slow and gradual cooling trend from Wednesday into Thursday. Moisture will continue to sneak into western Colorado throughout the week, with an isolated storm possible by Thursday afternoon along and near the I-25 corridor.

A cold front Friday will bring about a nice pattern change to our forecast, with a much cooler and more unsettled weekend likely. Friday and Saturday look like the wettest days for now, with areas of heavy rain possible.

