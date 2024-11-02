Nice weekend for Southern Colorado ahead of potential impactful storm Monday

Tonight's Forecast:

Clouds will continue to increase this evening and this combined with a warming airmass will mean that overnight temperatures won't be as cold as the past few nights. Lows in the mountains and mountain valleys will cool into the 10s and 20s, with a mix of 20s, 30s and lower 40s on the Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 31; High: 64; Below freezing temperatures Saturday morning will give way to a mild and pleasant afternoon. Southerly wind gusts of 20 mph will be possible, with decreasing clouds during the day.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 28; High: 68; Partly to mostly cloudy skies early will give way to decreasing clouds, mild highs and moderately gusty southerly breezes during the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: Low: 35; High: 66; Southerly wind gusts to 20 mph on Saturday will accompany a warmer afternoon as high temperatures in eastern Fremont County look to top out in the mid 60s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 25; High: 58; A partly cloudy and cold morning in Teller County will give way to a pretty nice afternoon, with mostly sunny skies and upper 50s for highs.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s; A cold start to our Saturday will give way to a mostly sunny and mild afternoon, with southerly wind gusts up around 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s/70s; Other than a rogue shower or thunderstorm over the far southeastern Plains on Saturday, we'll see a dry and mild start to the weekend, with our highs topping out in the 60s and lower 70s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s; A dry and seasonably mild start to the weekend for the southern I-25 corridor, with mostly sunny skies by the afternoon and highs in the 60s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s/50s; A mixed bag of weather this weekend for the mountains, with dry skies and more mild temperatures Saturday giving way to snow Sunday as our next incoming storm moves into the state.

Extended outlook forecast:

Our weekend will start out mild, with partly cloudy skies early and mostly sunny skies during the afternoon. The high in Colorado Springs on Saturday will warm comfortably into the middle 60s. A potent storm system that will spread snow into the mountains on Sunday will bring us increasing clouds and a few degrees of cooling by Sunday.

Chances for snow will increase late Sunday night and into the day on Monday, with impacts possible for the morning drive to work. Monday's high will only warm into the 30s and 40s across Southern Colorado. Tuesday looks dry and mild with our high rebounding into the 40s and 50s. Then another disturbance that we're watching towards the middle to end of next week looks to bring an increased potential for snow and colder temperatures from next Wednesday to next Friday.

