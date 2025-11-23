Nice weather is in store for Thanksgiving week in Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be rainy or snowy for the first half of the night, with showers clearing between 11 pm and 1 am. The snow line will drop to about 7,000 feet or slightly lower tonight. So a couple of slushy inches are expected in the mountain valleys and northern El Paso County.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 32; High: 55;

It will be mostly sunny and mild on Monday. Temperatures will be a couple of degrees above average. Wind will be out of the WNW at 8-12 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 34; High: 60;

Partly cloudy and relatively warm on Monday. Wind will be out of the W at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 35; High: 58;

A cool but comfortable day with mostly sunny conditions. Wind will be out of the W at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 23; High: 47;

Slippery roads are possible in the morning after Sunday night's showers. The sun will be out, though, so roads will melt and dry out quickly. Wind will be out of the W at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30; High: 52;

There may be some snow on the grass and slush on the road early in the morning, but the sun will be out to dry the roads quickly. Monday will be partly cloudy with WNW wind at 5-15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 50s-60s;

It will be partly cloudy on Monday with highs reaching the mid-50s to low 60s. Wind will be light, out of the NW at 5-15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 32/32; High: 55/58;

It will be partly cloudy on Monday with mild temperatures. Wind will be light, from the WNW at 5-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s;

It will be cold with icy or snowy roads possible on Monday morning. Monday will be dry with partly cloudy conditions, so roads should improve quickly.

Extended outlook forecast:

A dry cold front arrives Tuesday morning, dropping highs about 10 degrees for the middle of the week, to the 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Thanksgiving Thursday should see a boost in temperatures back to the 40s-60s, similar to Monday's highs.

Overall, this week is trending cool but comfortable with sunshine. However, big changes are set to arrive this weekend with what looks like the strongest cold front of the season so far. The timing is uncertain, but snow showers are possible this weekend in conjunction with a big cool down.

