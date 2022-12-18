Nice warming trend expected region-wide on Sunday

Tonight's Forecast:

As the colder northwest flow weakens and becomes more westerly tonight, we're looking at a return of some very cold air for Southern Colorado. While it won't be as cold as last night, many areas that still have snow on the ground can expect to see overnight lows either below zero or in the single digits. For the Pikes Peak Region, lows tonight will range from the single digits to the teens.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 12; High: 44; Partly to mostly cloudy skies, and finally some 40s for daytime highs for the first time since the early part of last week.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 5; High: 45; Sunday will start out with another round of super cold air, but once the sun comes out, highs will be much more mild than what we saw today.

Canon City forecast: Low: 22; High: 48; A few fair weather clouds and light breezes won't get in the way of any last minute holiday shopping on Sunday as highs are expected to climb into the upper 40s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 8; High: 40; Finally above freezing after a cold stretch of weather for Woodland Park and Teller County. Plus a bonus in our forecast as these warmer temperatures should continue into early next week.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 40s; Heading out early on Sunday, make sure to layer up as it will be another frigid start to the day. By the afternoon, highs will top out in the 40s, which should allow for a fairly pleasant end to the weekend.

Plains forecast: Low: -0s/0s; High: 30s/40s; We're looking at a another brutally cold night for the Plains as some areas can expect another round of sub-zero temperatures. Fortunately by Sunday afternoon, with the airmass warming, we should see highs climb into the upper 30s and 40s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 40s/50s; Sunday's temperatures will not only be warmer than today, but highs for the southern I-25 corridor could be some of the warmest in the state of Colorado.

Mountains forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 20s/30s; Cold and gusty for the mountains, and with wind gusts to 35 mph in some areas, wind chill values could stay below zero in parts of the high country on Sunday.

Extended outlook forecast:

Overall, we're looking at a quiet final few days of fall that will culminate on Wednesday with the Winter Solstice taking place at 2:48 pm. High temperatures will be seasonable for the first part of the week before a major blast of Arctic air invades a good part of the country, including Southern Colorado. The coldest air looks to move in Wednesday night, and continue through Friday morning. Highs on Thursday will only warm into the teens in many areas, and will be followed by negative lows.

There's also the potential for some light snow showers that we're watching as the cold front rolls in late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Snow impacts for now look low, but we'll be watching these changes carefully and fine tuning the forecast ahead of the storm. Stay tuned.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

