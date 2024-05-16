Nice today with afternoon mountain showers and a warm weekend ahead

Today’s Forecast:

After rounds of thunderstorms yesterday - including some nickel sized hail in the Pikes Peak Region, much less active weather awaits us today in southern Colorado. Low pressure spinning through New Mexico will continue to supply moisture today. Dew points - a way to measure how wet or dry the air is - are in the 40s region wide, which he hadn't seen this year prior to Wednesday. Unlike yesterday though, energy for showers today will generally stay in the mountains, so that's where we'll watch for showers and storms this afternoon, as a surface low tracks through New Mexico and upper level energy follows behind through the Four Corners region.

Sky-wise, clouds will move in from south to north through the morning, with the best shower chances in the southern mountains and a quick sprinkle in the Raton Mesa. This afternoon, daytime heating kicks off some puffy cumulus clouds in the 1-2PM time frame. These lead to the isolated shower chances from 1-5PM - favoring the mountains. Unlike yesterday: nothing severe, nothing widespread, nothing long-lasting. Overall: bring the umbrella, leave the rain jacket. As our low moves east tonight, it'll take the moisture with it, skies clear out - making for a beautiful evening. Great for a dinner outside. Highs will be similar to Wednesday - upper 60s to low 70s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 67; Low: 43.

Pueblo forecast: High: 70; Low: 45.

Canon City forecast: High: 70; Low: 47.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 60; Low: 37.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 63/64; Low: 42.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday is nice, Friday is great . As high pressure builds into Colorado, sunny skies and warm highs are in our future as the mercury climbs to the upper 70s. The normal high temperature in Colorado Springs today is 70 degrees - so we'll toggle from below average, to above average, to close out the work week. The morning starts clear, with some afternoon clouds. But we won't have the Gulf Of Mexico moisture that we've had Wednesday and today to work with which means no showers in our forecast.

If you couldn't get outside last weekend, this weekend will be much better. High pressure builds into the region this weekend. A cold front on Saturday will lead to a chance for a PM shower or storm. Far from a washout: we'll have plenty of sunshine and it'll be great to get outside. As the high shifts further overhead Sunday, highs warm further...and we may hit the low 80s for the first time this year in Colorado Springs, with similarly nice temps across the rest of the area. It'll be a bit breezy during the afternoon with some 15-25 mph gusts. Ridging remains early next week - with our next shower chance arriving on Tuesday.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

