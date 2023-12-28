Nice stretch of weather in southern Colorado, with a cold front before New Year's Eve

Today’s Forecast:

After going through the ringer a bit over the last several days, we've got a return to nice sunny weather today here in southern Colorado. We'll experience gusty breezes this afternoon north of highway 50, with upper level energy rotating around the low that seems to never end (centered over Missouri), but thanks to dry air, the clouds are gone today. Seasonable highs - get out and enjoy the end of 2023.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 45; Low: 21.

Sunny and breezy, with north winds 10-20 mph gusting to 35 mph through late afternoon. Otherwise a nice day with close to seasonable highs.

Pueblo forecast: High: 48; Low: 19.

Sunny and dry with near normal highs, a few strong-ish breezes up to 30 mph but generally 10-20 mph winds from the north.

Canon City forecast: High: 48; Low: 26.

Sunny and pleasant. Northwest winds at 10 mph, shifting east this afternoon. 3:00PM would be a solid time for a dog walk.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 37; Low: 17.

Sunny with occasional blowing snow. North winds 10-20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph during the daytime. Pretty starlight tonight.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: Upper 30s; Low: 20s.

Sunny and cool, with north winds 15-25 mph gusting to 35 mph during the daytime.

Plains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: Teens.

Partly sunny AM, sunny PM. North winds at 10-20 mph, gusting to 35 mph north of Lamar during the daytime.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40/42; Low: 20/19.

Sunny with north winds 10-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s.

Sunny and breezy with north winds 10-25 mph, and blowing snow above treeline.

Extended outlook forecast:

Calm and mild conditions will persist Friday and Saturday with high pressure nudging its way into the area. A cold front early Sunday morning will lead to a seasonable New Year's Eve but with increased cloud cover due to upslope flow. Fireworks viewing should be OK in many spots, but we'll need to watch the heights of the cloud bases for midnight since some of the moisture that does arrive looks like it might be low-level. Hopefully the cloud bases stay just high enough to let the fireworks shine!

New Year's will be seasonably cool, with a continued slightly unsettled pattern for the start of next week with a mix of clouds and sun and some mountain snow showers.

