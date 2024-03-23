Nice Saturday with gusty downslope breezes ahead of our next winter storm

Today’s Forecast:

As high-pressure tracks east, we'll say goodbye to the high this afternoon in southern Colorado but it is still the pick of the weekend. As our ridge of high pressure departs, downslope gusty breezes along the Front Range corridor will lead to a warm day. North of U.S. 50, winds will gust 20-30 mph this afternoon. South of U.S. 50, and on the E. Plains expect gusts from 30-40 mph. Clear skies start the day, with clouds building in the afternoon as moisture arrives ahead of our next storm system. A couple brief pop up showers are possible for most of us later today - but with dry low level air, it's likely these showers won't reach the ground and instead produce gusty winds. It's a generally dry day - and the pick of the weekend. If you have plans to head to the mountains today for Spring Break with your family, be aware that showers will already be impacting our central and western mountains this afternoon, with Winter Weather Advisories going into effect at 6:00PM for those zones. Highs today - about 10 above average...plains in the upper 60s to low 70s, mountains in the 50s.

Sunrise today is at 6:57 AM with sunset at 7:14 PM. The normal high today in Colorado Springs is 57 degrees - so we'll be about 10 degrees above average this afternoon.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 67; Low: 36.

Pueblo forecast: High: 72; Low: 40.

Canon City forecast: High: 68; Low: 40.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 56; Low: 29.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: Low 30s.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: Low 40s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 65/67; Low: 41/40.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Our next weather maker arrives Sunday, and it's an interesting one - with a well defined area of surface low pressure and well defined cold and warm fronts. We can only get these setups when lows develop and track southeast across the plains. Surface lows tracking west to east in Colorado typically get sheared out by the rocky mountains (so there's your weather science for the day). Sunday will be cooler - seasonable - than Saturday with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies starting the day.

By afternoon, daytime heating creates thunderstorm energy and showers and thunderstorms will develop along the Front Range corridor, and the southeastern plains (12-3PM). Snow showers, some of them heavy, will develop in the foothills and mountains with thundersnow likely. By 7:00PM, a cold front passes through Colorado Springs headed south, with a brief period of heavy snow following suit across the Front Range corridor. This will be a gusty cold front with wind gusts of 45-50 mph possible. By Monday morning, we should be drying out - but it'll be a case of weather whiplash...with morning lows in the upper teens to low 20s. Road will be slippery. We'll be partly cloudy during the day Monday. The Palmer Divide and Woodland Park should get the best snow due to the northerly flow of this storm.

An additional batch of energy rides south into western Colorado on Monday night, leading to mountain snow showers on Tuesday. For the plains and corridor...a flurry or sprinkle but generally dry. Highs will be in the mid-40s.

We'll be calm and slightly cool Wednesday before warming up as high pressure returns to end the week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

