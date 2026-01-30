Nice late January weather on Friday, with a cold front in the eastern plains

Tonight's Forecast:

Overnight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy and cold. Wind will be light. Bundle up in the morning!

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 17; High: 47;

It will be mostly sunny on Friday with N wind at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 18; High: 50;

It will be mostly sunny with NNW wind at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 24; High: 51;

Friday will be mostly sunny with NNW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 13; High: 38;

It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Friday with NW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 17; High: 43;

It will be mostly sunny on Friday with NNW wind at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: teens; High: 40s-50s;

It will be partly cloudy and mild on Friday in the plains. In the late afternoon, a cold front will begin to push west into the plains, with easternmost counties possibly seeing light snowflakes and some freezing fog developing at night.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 21/17; High: 46/48;

It will be mostly sunny on Friday with NW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits - teens; High: 30s-40s;

Friday will be cold in the morning and cool but comfortable in the afternoon. Wind will be out of the WNW at 5-15 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Saturday begins with low clouds and patchy freezing fog in the eastern plains, especially along the Arkansas River. The plains will take some time to warm up. Highs will generally be in the 40s and 50s across the region on Saturday.

Sunday will be the warmest day of the weekend for us, with highs in the 50s and 60s! Go outside and enjoy!

