Nice and breezy Labor Day Monday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be clear tonight and pretty chilly. Winds will be less than 10 mph overnight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 51; High: 82;

Sunny and seasonable with SSE wind at 8-12 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 53; High: 88;

Sunny and seasonable with SE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 55; High: 86;

Monday will be sunny with SE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 43; High: 75;

Mostly sunny with a few clouds on Monday and winds from the S at 5-10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 51; High: 80;

Mostly sunny on Monday with SE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

Sunny in the plains on Labor Day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be breezy from the SE at 5-10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50/50; High: 81/81;

Mostly sunny on Monday with ESE wind at 5-100 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s/80s;

Partly cloudy in the mountain valleys on Monday with highs in the low 70 to low 80s. There is a low chance of spotty rain and isolated thunderstorms.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tuesday will likely be the warmest day of the week with high temperatures about 5 degrees above average. It will be a sunny and dry day.

Wednesday will be warm and sunny initially, with thunderstorms possible in the evening as a cold front moves through. This will drop temperatures to about 3-5 degrees below average on Thursday.

