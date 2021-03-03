Next storm brings a mixed bag of precipitation to Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight will be breezy with overnight lows above average. Tonight will be dry for our region, but a storm will begin to approach from southwestern Colorado.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 31; High: 45. A mix of snow above 6,000 feet and rain below that level will begin in the afternoon, transitioning to snow in the evening for most of El Paso county. Northern El Paso County is under a winter weather advisory from 2 pm Thursday until 2 am Friday for accumulations of 2-5 inches.

PUEBLO: Low: 29; High: 53. Windy on Thursday afternoon with rain showers likely after lunch.

CANON CITY: Low: 33; High: 49. Windy Thursday with rain possible in the afternoon and snow in the evening for the higher elevation of Fremont county.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 24; High: 36. A winter weather advisory is in effect from 2 pm Thursday until 2 am Friday for strong winds and heavy snow from 2-5 inches.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 20s; High: 40s. Initially, rain is possible Thursday early in the afternoon but will transition to snow later in the day. Northern El Paso County is under a winter weather advisory from 2 pm Thursday until 2 am Friday for accumulations of 2-5 inches.

PLAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s. Scattered rain showers are expected after lunch through the evening with isolated thunderstorms possible.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s. Raton Pass and the southern mountains will see snow from this event Thursday afternoon through Friday morning, but only light snow is expected Thursday night in Walsenburg and Trinidad.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 20s; High: 30s/40s. Snow showers possible from Thursday morning through the overnight. Elevations close to 6,000 feet may see rain instead.

Extended Outlook:

The weather rebounds nicely to the 50s and 60s for Friday and into the weekend.

