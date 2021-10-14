Next storm arrives late Thursday, with rain & snow showers

Tonight's Forecast:

With weakening winds and clear skies in the forecast, the first Freeze Warning of the season has been issued for parts of El Paso, Pueblo, Huerfano and Las Animas counties. Sub-freezing temperature as low as the middle 20s may kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, plus possibly damage outdoor plumbing. When temperatures are this cold overnight, it's also a good reminder to bring in your outside pets to protect them from frostbite.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 31; High: 47. After the coldest morning of the season, Thursday afternoon will be quite a bit chillier than today. As moisture increases late Thursday, a quick shot of rain changing to snow will be possible. Some light accumulations may occur on grassy surfaces as low as 6,500 to 7,000 feet.

PUEBLO: Low: 33; High: 55. Cold and dry early in the day, followed by a chance of rain showers Thursday evening. A few flakes could mix in if temperatures drop low enough, but accumulations are not expected.

CANON CITY: Low: 33; High: 55. A cold front will blast through the area on Thursday, resulting in a much cooler and more unsettled day. Rain showers will be possible during the late afternoon and evening hours, with a little snow mixed in at times.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 26; High: 40. Cold and unsettled weather will move into Teller County by Thursday afternoon, with snow showers possible during the evening commute, possibly extending into very early Friday. Snow totals from 1-2".

TRI-LAKES: Low: 20s; High: 40s. Our first real taste of winter will arrive on Thursday, with colder weather during the day giving way to late afternoon and evening snow showers. Heavier bursts of snow will be possible during the evening commute before coming to an end around midnight. Snow totals from 1-2".

PLAINS: Low: 30s; High: 50s. We're looking at a chilly and unsettled day on Thursday as some rain is expected to pass through the region by Thursday evening.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s. A cool and dry day will be followed by some possible rain and snow showers as a quick moving system drops into the area during the evening hours.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s/40s. We've got more snow likely for the mountains of Southern Colorado on Thursday, with generally light totals across the southern mountains. Central mountain ranges could see an additional 3-6" of snow by Friday morning.

Extended Outlook:

In addition to the wintry weather, the first hard freeze of the season is likely to impact some areas both Friday and Saturday mornings. If you haven't taken care of your sprinkler systems, get that done ASAP! Sunshine and warmer highs will follow for Southern Colorado this weekend, with highs into the 70s from Sunday to Monday in Colorado Springs, Pueblo and Canon City.

