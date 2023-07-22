Next Southern Colorado heat wave begins today, peaks early next week

Today’s Forecast:

So far, so good, with a gorgeous start to our weekend! Clear skies this morning will give way to a partly cloudy and warm afternoon as highs in the Plains look to top out in the 80s and 90s. A few mountain showers will be possible this afternoon, as well as the potential for an isolated severe storm or two later today along the Colorado/Kansas border.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 88; Low: 60. Blue skies this morning will give way to a warmer afternoon in the Pikes Peak Region. Clouds and a few showers will be possible over the mountains anytime after the lunch hour, but rain is not expected today here locally.

Pueblo forecast: High: 94; Low: 62. Warmer today by around 5-10 degrees, with plenty of sunshine for our Saturday.

Canon City forecast: High: 91; Low: 63. Heating back into the 90s today, with sunshine early giving way to a few more clouds this afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 79; Low: 51. Warming highs today will bring us to near 80 degrees this afternoon. About a 10% chance of a thunderstorm exists today, with storm chances up near 20% on Sunday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. It's going to be a really nice start to the weekend, with only a few clouds this afternoon and generally dry skies across northern El Paso County.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. A warmer, and mostly dry start to our weekend. For the far eastern counties, a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible late this afternoon and evening, with a Marginal Risk of a severe storm or two.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s/60s. Warmer, with a few isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Severe weather is not expected today.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. Recycled moisture in the mountains, along with today's warm-up will help to trigger a few thunderstorms this afternoon in the high country. Severe weather is not expected from today's storms, but dangerous lightning may threaten your outdoor plans.

Extended outlook forecast:

The heat will once again become our main focus late this weekend, with highs in the Plains warming well into the 90s. It's possible that a few areas could even see triple digit temperatures by Sunday afternoon. The heat will peak on Monday, with 90s and 100s for Southern Colorado.

After a near daily chance of showers and storms in the mountains this weekend and early next week, thunderstorms are likely to spread back into the lains by mid-week as we tap into our first real taste of the seasonal monsoon.

