Next round of wintry weather expected through midday Wednesday

Tonight's Forecast:

Snow will spread east out of the mountains and into the Plains late this evening. The bulk of the storm is still expected to impact the southern mountain ranges and south I-25 corridor through midday Wednesday. Many of these areas are currently under Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 25; High: 37. Mostly cloudy skies with widespread snow showers throughout the day. Snow totals from this storm will be very light, ranging from no accumulation in some areas to an inch of snow in others.

PUEBLO: Low: 29; High: 42. Cloudy skies throughout the day on Wednesday, with spotty rain and snow showers possible. For most of us, we aren't expecting anything more than a light dusting.

CANON CITY: Low: 29; High: 42. Wintry weather will keep our weather active and cool on Wednesday, with scattered rain and snow showers possible throughout the day. Snow totals from 0-1".

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 19; High: 31. Snow showers and chilly highs for Teller County on Wednesday. Impacts will generally be low across the area, with snow totals from 1-4".

TRI-LAKES: Low: 20s; High: 30s. Breezy and cold on Wednesday, with scattered snow showers throughout the day. Snow totals from 1-3".

PLAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s. Snow and rain showers will be possible through Wednesday evening, but no accumulations are expected across the Plains as temperatures will be too warm.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 20s; High: 30s. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 pm for the southern I-25 corridor. Periods of heavy snow will bring pretty big impacts to the Wednesday morning commute. Snow totals from 1-4" around Walsenburg, and 2-5" for Trinidad.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 10s; High: 10s/20s. Heavy mountain snow will lead to big accumulations across the mountains of Southern Colorado. The main target will be the southern Sangres, where as much as a foot of snow could fall.

Extended Outlook:

Dry weather will return by Thursday morning, and our fortune will change as a nice stretch of dry weather will settle into Southern Colorado as we head towards the weekend. Along with the dry stuff comes a nice shot of warming. Highs this weekend will top out in the 50s and 60s, with even warmer weather by early next week.

