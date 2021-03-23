Next round of rain & snow moves in Tuesday evening

Tonight's Forecast:

Dry skies return to Southern Colorado tonight as we'll find ourselves between early-Spring storms. With the clouds expected to clear out, overnight lows will cool down to the 10s and 20s, with the potential for that melted snow to re-freeze and create areas of black ice by Tuesday morning.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 24; High: 46. Dry and mostly sunny early on Tuesday, with increasing clouds by the afternoon. Highs will top out in the middle 40s. By Tuesday evening, our next storm will introduce a chance for snow showers to the Pikes Peak Region, with only light accumulations expected.

PUEBLO: Low: 27; High: 51. We'll have a mostly sunny start to our day on Tuesday, with the afternoon hours turning more overcast. Our next storm will bring scattered rain and snow showers to the forecast beginning Tuesday evening, with minor impacts expected.

CANON CITY: Low: 28; High: 47. A dry, chilly morning will give way to some scattered rain and snow showers by the afternoon. As cooler air descends upon Fremont County, snow showers will be possible through Wednesday.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 16; High: 35. Afternoon and evening snow showers will mark the return of our next storm system. The snow will remain possible through Wednesday, with 2-5" of snow possible.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s. Dry during the first part of our Tuesday before our next storm spreads snow into the region by Tuesday evening. Most of this storm's energy will be focused south, with only light accumulations locally for the Palmer Divide.

PLAINS: Low: 20s; High: 40s/50s. Mostly sunny and breezy during the day as we'll find ourselves between storm systems. Our next storm will bring some scattered rain and snow showers to the Plains late Tuesday night and Wednesday.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 20s; High: 40s. Dry during the day, but our next storm will start to bring changes to our forecast by late afternoon and evening. Periods of heavy snow will be possible from Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon, with 2-6" of new snow in the forecast.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 20s; High: A mix of sun and clouds early will give way to snow by the afternoon, with the potential for heavy snow during the overnight hours. Since this storm will really favor far southern parts of the state, the southern mountain ranges are likely to see the most snow, with some spots over a foot by Wednesday afternoon.

Extended Outlook:

Snow showers will linger into Wednesday afternoon before our next storm moves east. Thursday's forecast will feature a return to dry skies and warming highs before one last storm in this active cycle brings back rain and snow showers heading into Friday. After Friday's storm, our weekend looks dry and much warmer.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter