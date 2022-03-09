Next blast of winter arrives late Wednesday

Tonight's Forecast:

After a bright and sunny Tuesday, mid and upper level clouds will increase as the next storm approaches Southern Colorado. While we aren't expecting any snowfall on the local front tonight, snow showers are likely to develop across the Continental Divide after midnight. By Wednesday morning, some of those snow showers will reach the southeastern mountains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 15; High: 34; Our next cold front will drop into the region by midday Wednesday. Behind it, colder air will rush in and along with developing upslope flow, snow will begin to fill in by the evening rush hour drive home. Snow will continue into the overnight hours across the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 14; High: 40; Increasing clouds on Wednesday and a similar temperature forecast to what we saw today. A late afternoon cold front will drop temperatures quickly behind it, and bring the potential for a windy and snowy evening.

Canon City forecast: Low: 21; High: 41; Dry skies early will give way to snow and gusty winds by late afternoon and evening. The snow is expected to pick up in intensity and coverage by tomorrow night, and continue at times into the day on Thursday.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 11; High: 29; Colder and unsettled weather will return to Teller County on Wednesday as our next storm delivers the next round of snow to the forecast. Look for snow showers to increase through the afternoon and evening hours.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 10s; High: 20s; A dry and cold morning will give way to the potential for snow and blowing snow as our next cold front drops in from the north. Behind the front, wind gusts to 35 mph will be possible, with impacts to travel likely during the afternoon and evening hours.

Plains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 40s/50s; Wednesday morning will start out cold, with a mix of sun and clouds. Behind a mid afternoon cold front will come strong wind gusts and developing snow showers. Periods of heavy snow will be possible by Wednesday night.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 40s; The southern I-25 corridor should avoid most of the snow on Wednesday, with our chances for wintry weather not expected to begin until Wednesday night.

Mountains forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 20s; Snow showers will build over the Continental Divide after midnight before spreading south into the southeastern mountains by Wednesday morning. Once the snow arrives, it will continue at times into late Thursday night, along with cold temperatures and 35-45 mph wind gusts.

Extended outlook forecast:

Winter Weather Advisories will remain in effect until late Thursday night for the mountains, and early Friday morning for the lower elevations. Areas included in these advisories are the Wet Mountains, Sangres, Wet Mountain Valley, and Arkansas River Valley.

KOAA weather Winter Weather Advisories will go into effect during the day Wednesday for parts of Southern Colorado

A second round of snow will drop into Southern Colorado around midday Thursday after a little break in the action Thursday morning. The second round is expected to favor areas south of Highway 50 with the biggest amounts of snow, in particular the southern mountain ranges. Snow should wrap up by early Friday morning, but the Arctic chill will remain for one more day. Warmer and drier downslope winds will develop this weekend, allowing for a healthy boost in temperatures region-wide.

____

