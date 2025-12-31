New Year's Eve will be warm this year, and clouds may impact Pikes Peak fireworks viewing

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be clear with light wind tonight. Temperatures will be cold, in the teens and 20s, for southern Colorado.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 23; High: 62;

Wednesday will be very warm, more than 15 degrees above average. It will be mostly sunny in the morning, with high clouds streaming in from the west during the afternoon. Midnight temperatures will fall to the mid-30s. The clouds may obscure some of the fireworks on Pikes Peak.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 18; High: 63;

New Year's Eve will be a warm day with sunshine in the morning and high clouds in the evening. Midnight temperatures will fall to the mid-30s. The clouds may obscure some of the fireworks on Pikes Peak.

Canon City forecast: Low: 27; High: 65;

It will be a very warm day with sunshine in the morning and high clouds in the afternoon. Midnight temperatures will fall to the mid-30s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 24; High: 54;

It will be mostly sunny on Wednesday with mild temperatures. Clouds will increase in the afternoon and evening. Midnight temperatures will fall to the low-30s. The clouds may obscure some of the fireworks on Pikes Peak.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 24; High: 61;

Wednesday will be sunny in the morning with high clouds moving in during the afternoon. Temperatures will be warm in the afternoon. Midnight temperatures will fall to the mid-30s.

Plains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 50s-60s;

It will be mostly sunny on Wednesday for New Year's Eve with mild temperatures in the mid-50s to low 60s. Midnight temperatures will fall to the low-30s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 23/24; High: 63/65;

Mostly sunny and warm during the day on New Year's Eve with a light breeze. Midnight temperatures will fall to the mid-30s.

Mountain valleys forecast: Low: single digits-20s; High: 40s-50s;

The mountain valleys will be mild on Wednesday. The sky will be sunny in the morning, but clouds will increase during the afternoon and evening. Midnight temperatures will fall to the low 30s.

Extended outlook forecast:

New Year's Day will be warm again in the 50s and 60s. Expect highs to remain 10 to 15 degrees above average through the weekend and into early next week.

